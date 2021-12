Last Updated on Friday, 17 December 2021, 22:36 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guardsman was Friday feared drowned in the Essequibo River, sources said.

A high-ranking GDF officer told Demerara Waves Online News that up to late Friday night the man was not found.

Another source said the Coast Guardsmen were on their way to Fort Island, Essequibo River when they encountered difficulties and the rank fell overboard.