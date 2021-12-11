Basil Williams pulls out of PNCR leadership race

Last Updated on Saturday, 11 December 2021, 9:25 by Denis Chabrol

One-time Chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform, Basil Williams on Saturday announced that he has pulled out of the race for the leadership of his party, exactly one week before delegates are due to cast their ballots.

“I have examined all the circumstances and my team and I have decided that we will not engage in the contest at this time,” he said in a brief statement.

Mr. Williams gave no specific reason for his decision, but recalled that he had stated a few months ago that if he had been nominated he would had to consider “whether the circumstances allow for me to contest.”

His decision came two days after the Central Executive of the PNCR accepted a recommendation by its Chief Election Officer Vincent Alexander to postpone the elections from December 11 to December 18 to make way for preparations including the delivery of voters’ lists and ballots to the polling stations across the 10 administrative regions.

Due to the coronavirus, the PNCR has decided to hold its congress, including voting, virtually.

Had Mr. Williams contested, he would have been coming up against Aubrey Norton, Joseph Harmon and Richard Vanwest Charles who have been busy campaigning across the country.