BREAKING: Vishnu Persaud is GECOM’s new Chief Election Officer

Last Updated on Friday, 10 December 2021, 14:25 by Denis Chabrol

Mr. Vishnu Persaud is the Guyana Election Commission’s Chief Election Officer, according to pro-governing party Elections Commissioner Bibi Shadick.

She said Chairman of GECOM Claudette Singh voted with the PPP Commissioners to give Mr Persaud the nod over Jamaican Mr. Harrow.

Ms. Shadick’s colleague, Sase Gunraj added that “at a meeting of GECOM held today to deliberate on the 2 candidates interviewed for the post of CEO, the Commission by majority decision, selected Vishnu Persaud to fill the vacancy.”

Mr. Persaud previously served as Deputy Chief Election Officer three days ago.

The opposition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Election Commissioner Vincent Alexander had said that Mr. Persaud was less qualified and experienced compared to Mr. Harrow.

Mr. Harrow had served as a regional officer for the Election Office of Jamaica. He also holds a Masters in Public Administration while Mr. Persaud has a Masters in Business Administration.

Mr. Persaud has specific qualifications in elections and experience in Civic and voter education.