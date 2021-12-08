Bread price increases

Last Updated on Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 21:37 by Denis Chabrol

As Guyanese continue to grapple with the rising cost of living, one of the country’s leading bakeries has increased the price of bread and other products.

Bakewell’s bread now costs $100 more per loaf. Rotihut, which retails Bakewell, said it was forced to increase the prices of many of its products for the first time since 2019 because of the rising cost of production. “Over the past year prices for raw materials, gas et cetera have increased drastically. We have held out for as long as possible,” Rotihut said.

Effective immediately hamburger, hot dog and tennis rolls are now $220 per bag, while sandwich loaf and whole-wheat sandwich loaf are now $320. The prices of a number of other products have also been increased.

The Guyana government has acknowledged that the prices of several food and other items have escalated, citing a spike in global freight costs. Several other Caribbean countries have also been expressed concern about the prices of food items.