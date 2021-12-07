Health sector workers charged with COVID vaccination card forgeries

Last Updated on Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 16:36 by Denis Chabrol

Three health sector workers have been charged in connection with forged vaccination cards and were granted a total of $450,000 bail, the Guyana Police Force said.

The law enforcement agency said 32-year old Screening Personnel Andel Valentine of Lot 2136 La Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara and 29-year old Nurse Teneka Pollard of Lot 109 Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara were charged with forgery of document with intent to defraud the public.

Magistrate Judy Latchman granted them $150,000 bail each when they appeared at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court. The accused were ordered to return to court on January 20, 2022.

Police said they were arrested on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, by a party of police and charged with the offence that occurred between Monday, March 1, 2021, and Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, “at various vaccination centres on the East Bank of Demerara.”

Also appearing before Magistrate Latchman was 21-year old Nurse Olivia Bonus. She was arrested on December 3 and charged on December 7 with allegedly forging vaccination cards. She, too, was granted $150,000 bail and told to return to court on January 20, 2022.