Larceny suspect shot and injured by police

Last Updated on Monday, 6 December 2021, 12:54 by Denis Chabrol

A man has been shot and injured after he attacked police with a cutlass and broken bottles, the Guyana Police Force said.

Injured is 36-year old Marlon Brewster of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

The Guyana Police Force says its Office of Professional Responsibility is probing the shooting on December 1.

Investigators say police were probing a report of alleged simple larceny of a generator in which Brewster is a suspect.

However, when they arrived at his residence Mr. Brewster was informed of the allegation against him. Police alleged that he verbally threatened them and armed himself with a cutlass.

After the cutlass was taken away, police say he continued verbally abusing and threatening them while at the same time hurling beer bottles.

Police say after Mr. Brewster broke two bottles and attacked one of them, he was shot to his body, but managed to escape.

The generator, which was suspected to have been stolen, two brush-cutters, a stereo speaker, 115 grams of marijuana and a smoking utensil were also found in the shop.