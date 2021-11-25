Man perishes in East Coast Demerara fire

Last Updated on Thursday, 25 November 2021, 12:25 by Denis Chabrol

A man was early Thursday morning burnt to death in a fire at his residence at Market Street, Enterprise, East Coast Demerara

The Guyana Fire Service has identified him as 54- year old Shwavash Goolchand.

Investigators are reportedly trying to ascertain the cause of the blaze.

The Fire Service says that due to radiated heat two vehicles located on the western side of the building were severely damaged.

The Fire Department says it was made aware of the fire at 3:40 this morning.

The Fire Service is again urging citizens to equip their homes with smoke detectors and fire extinguishers and to be careful when cooking or using electrical appliances.