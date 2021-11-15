The Caribbean’s Blenman legal “dynasty” continues as siblings are admitted to practice in Guyana

Last Updated on Monday, 15 November 2021, 21:46 by Denis Chabrol

Two siblings- Mr. Delonte De Clou and Ms. Ama De Clou- were Monday admitted to practice in Guyana, marking what Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire remarked appeared to be a Blenman ‘dynasty’ in the legal profession.

“Both of you are fortunate in that I want to think that there is a Blenman-De Clou dynasty in the making. We have other legal dynasties in Guyana and throughout the region but you are very fortunate to have in your aunt a Justice of Appeal and in your mother an excellent Attorney-at-Law,” she said during their admission.

Their petitions were presented by Senior Counsel Rafiq Khan. Sitting virtually on the Bench was Justice of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Court, Louise Blenman.

The De Clous are the offspring of Jamaica-based Guyanese Attorney-at-Law, Gloria Blenman-De Clou and former Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Mr. Donald De Clou. Mrs. Blenman-De Clou also practiced in Montserrat, Dominica, and Trinidad and Tobago

Ms. De Clou,25, and Mr. De Clou, 23, are also the niece and nephew respectively of Justice Blenman. The Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal judge encouraged her relatives to take advantage of mentorship from judges, registrars and lawyers can and do provide mentorship to young Attorneys-at-Law. She welcomed the fact that already they know that they must carry themselves with decorum. “It is encouraging that both of you are aware of the need to be civil to members of the public, and to your colleagues at the Bar and critically to the bench. How we conduct ourselves both in and out of court must serve to ensure that confidence is reposed in the justice system. Fidelity must always be shown to the Rule of Law also. As you enter this noble profession, I know that you will maintain the collegiality with your peers, and others with whom you will interact, including the judges and court staff,” she said.

The Chief Justice challenged the young Attorneys that “you have big shoes to follow” but she was confident that they would be successful because of their background, pedigree and industry. “I would want to say no pressure but much is expected of you,” she added.

Among Justice George-Wiltshire’s expectations is that the Attorneys would contribute to the development Caribbean’s jurisprudence that are contained in Law Reports that contain decisions which rely on lawyers. “It is very, very important that you continue to research, that you continue to challenge and push the envelope so that new areas and issues can come to the fore before the Bench so that we could adjudicate. It takes bright minds like yours to elevate the jurisprudence to higher heights,” she said.

In response, Attorney-at-Law Ama De Clou thanked her mother for being a role model through her determination hard work and commitment as well as providing her the opportunity to acquire work experience at her law firm in Jamaica as an Office Manager and Legal Research Assistant. “Thank you for also providing me with the opportunity to be exposed to a new culture in Jamaica where I get to work along with you. This has helped to diversify my legal knowledge and has given me the balance that I have always longed for,” she said.

Attorney-at-Law Delonte De Clou credited his performance with perseverance despite challenges. He said Justice of Appeal Blenman “in many ways she led the renaissance of lawyers in my family.”

The Attorneys-at-Law thanked each other for sharing their journey to become lawyers. She obtained a Law Degree with credit in 2019 , and her brother graduated the same year with distinction and in 2021 they graduated from the Trinidad-based Hugh Wooding Law School with a Certificate in Legal Education.

They also showered praise on their parents for nurturing and disciplining them while ensuring that they pursued their education from early ages.