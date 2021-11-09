Seven City Treasury Department staff fired

Last Updated on Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 11:31 by Denis Chabrol

Seven staff members of the Georgetown City Council’s Treasurer’s Department have been fired for alleged gross misconduct.

The Local Government Commission says the decision was made unanimously to summarily dismiss the workers, following an internal probe while they had been sent on leave. “At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that the seven individuals were direct participants in the fraudulent financial activities and had breached their fiduciary duties to the Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown. Their dismissal took effect on November 2,” the Local Government Commission said in a statement.

According to the Commission, the decision was taken on October 26.

Those dismissed are three clerks, two cashiers and two tax collection officers who are also supervisors.

The Local Government Commission says it decided to dismiss the workers because they allegedly participated in fraud.

The Commission also decided to revert the Acting City Treasurer, Mr. John Douglas, to his substantive position of Accounting Manager and appointed Ms. Edwana Miller to perform the acting duties of City Treasurer.