Health Ministry, Canadian university sign accord for fellowship training, research

Last Updated on Sunday, 7 November 2021, 22:36 by Denis Chabrol

Guyanese doctors and ultimately patients are poised to benefit from specialised training and health sector research, under an accord between the Ministry of Health and Canada’s Mc Master University, Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony said.

“It is a big deal in terms of post graduate training for doctors. I am hoping we can send persons in different sub specialties,” he told News-Tall Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/ Demerara Waves Online News.

Dr. Anthony finalised the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the publicly-funded Mc Master University during a recent visit to Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario.

He was accompanied by Associate Professor of Pediatrics at McMaster University Dr Narendra Singh, who is also the President of Guyana Help The Kids (GHTK) organisation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) partnering with Guyana to address infant mortality.

The Health Ministry said, “this MoU essentially sets in motion a partnership in which McMaster has agreed to facilitate the training of Guyanese physicians in various sub-specialties. In return, McMaster will continue to expand its global health and research initiatives with a major focus in Guyana.”

The MoU was signed by the Health Minister, Dr Anthony; Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, Dr Paul O’Byrne and Karen Belaire, the Chair, Board of Directors, St. Joseph Health Systems, International Outreach Program.

Also attending the signing were the Chair of Pediatrics at McMaster Children Hospital, Dr Angelo Mikrogianakis, and President, McMaster Children’s Hospital and VP Woman and Children’s Health, Bruce Squires.

The Minister thank several physicians who have been instrumental in partnering to develop many of the postgraduate programs in Guyana. These include Dr Ronald Barr, Dr Brian Cameron, Dr Andrea Hunter, Dr April Tam, Dr Karen Baley and Dr. Singh.