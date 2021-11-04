GDF transports “Ride For Hope” cyclists back from Lethem

Last Updated on Thursday, 4 November 2021, 19:30 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on Thursday stepped in and transported Guyanese Tyson English and his colleague who spearheaded and participated in bicycle ride from Georgetown to Lethem to raise awareness about cancer and mental health.

Mr. English , who was joined by his colleague, Michael Trotman, in Linden, completed the 525 mile journey through rugged terrain day and night to arrived Tuesday afternoon in Linden to a warm welcome.

Chief-of-Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Godfrey Bess confirmed that a GDF Skyvan transported Messrs. English and Michael Trotman back to the coastland.

For his part, Mr. English publicly praised the GDF for transporting him, Mr. Trotman, their cycles and other belongings with the Skyvan bearing registration marking 8R-GBW.

Initially, Mr. Trotman had lamented the virtually non-existent support from the private sector and government agencies. He had even been prepared to return to the coast by bicycle because he had been unsure of any support for road or air transport.

A domestic airline was eventually on standby to assist.

He said on their way back to the coast, they stopped at Mahdia and won further support for their mission.

He said a banner would be taken to other parts of Guyana for more persons to sign on in support of the cause to raise awareness about mental health and cancer. “We are bringing the Banner back to the city for you to sign and be apart of the initiative… I will visit some organizations and private places as well,” he said.

Mr. English has already announced that ‘Ride For Hope’ would become an annual affair for any similar cause and he hoped that eventually it would attract support from foreigners.