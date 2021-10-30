Veteran aviator Malcolm Chan-a-Sue, wife injured in accident

Last Updated on Saturday, 30 October 2021, 19:31 by Denis Chabrol

Veteran Guyanese aviator Malcolm Chan-a-Sue and his wife, Margaret, were Saturday afternoon seriously injured in a road accident, multiple sources said.

The Guyana Police Force later said that 84-year old Chan-A-Sue of Lot 56 Coralita Avenue, Bel Air Park Georgetown was driving his motorcar, bearing licence number PWW 5212 but he failed to obey the stop sign at the corner of Barrack and High Streets.

“As the said motorcar approached the intersection of High and Barrack Streets where a traffic sign marked STOP and a stop line are lawfully placed regulating the movements of traffic, the driver failed to stop and continued further east across the said intersection in front of minibus #BSS 8899 which was proceeding north along the western drive lane of High Street,” the police force said.

The minibus is bearing licence number BSS 8899 owned and driven by 29-year old Raymond Douglas of Lot 36 New Settlers Street, Mocha Village, East Bank Demerara with

Investigators said as a result the front of the minibus collided with the right side centre portion of the said motorcar.

Due to the collision Chan-a-Sue lost control of his vehicle and collided with motorcar # PWW 5212 which was stationary on the eastern side parapet of High Street facing north.

Chan-a-Sue, along with the occupant, and passengers of the minibus received injuries and were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by doctors on duty.

Chan-a-Sue and his wife were admitted in the male and female surgical wards respectively while the two minibus passengers were treated and sent away.

Mr. Chan-a-Sue is the founder of the Caribbean-recognised Art Williams & Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School.