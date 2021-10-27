Fangtooth is next drill prospect in the Stabroek Block

Last Updated on Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 10:38 by Denis Chabrol

ExxonMobil, the operator in Guyana’s prolific Stabroek Block, will be exploring for oil at a new prospect named Fangtooth not far from the Liza well, co-venturer, Hess said on Wednesday.

“The Stena Drillmax left the Stabroek Block following the completion of the Whiptail-1 well and will return in the fourth quarter to drill the Fangtooth prospect,” Hess said in an update.

Fangtooth is located nine miles northwest of Liza-1 from which oil is already being produced.

Detailing its production so far from Liza 1, Hess said 8ts net production from

the Liza Field was 32,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2021 compared with 19,000 bopd in the prior-year quarter.

In terms of future developments in the Stabroek Block,, the Liza Unity FPSO, with an expected capacity of 220,000 gross barrels per day arrived at the Stabroek Block on October 25th, and startup of Phase 2 of the Liza Field development remains on track for early 2022.

The third development, Payara, will utilize the Prosperity FPSO with an expected capacity of 220,000 gross bopd; first oil is expected in 2024.

A fourth development, Yellowtail, has been identified on the Stabroek Block with anticipated startup in 2025, pending government approvals and project sanctioning.

“We expect to have at least six FPSOs on the

Stabroek Block by 2027, with the potential for up to 10 FPSOs to develop the current discovered recoverable resource base,” Hess said.

Since July, the operator, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, has announced the

19th, 20th and 21st significant discoveries at Whiptail, Pinktail and Cataback, and earlier this month increased the gross discovered recoverable resource estimate for the block to approximately 10 billion boe, up from the previous estimate of more than 9 billion boe.

The Whiptail-1 well encountered 246 feet of net pay in high quality oil bearing sandstone

reservoirs, and the Whiptail-2 well, which is located 3 miles northeast of Whiptail-1 encountered 167 feet of net pay in high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs. The Pinktail well encountered 220 feet of net pay in high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs.

Pinktail is located approximately 21.7

miles southeast of the Liza Phase 1 development and approximately 3.7 miles southeast of

Yellowtail-1. The Cataback well encountered 243 feet of net pay in high quality hydrocarbon bearing sandstone reservoirs of which 102 feet is oil bearing. Cataback is located approximately 3.7 miles east of the Turbot-1 well.

Following the completion of the Cataback well, the Noble Tom Madden commenced Phase 2

drilling and completion activities. The Stena Carron completed drill stem tests on Uaru-1 and Mako-2 and is currently performing a drill stem test on Longtail-2. Following the completion of the Pinktail well, the Noble Don Taylor commenced development drilling at Payara.

The Noble Sam Croft and Noble Bob Douglas are currently drilling and completing Phase 2 development wells, and the Stena Drillmax left the Stabroek Block following the completion of the Whiptail-1 well.