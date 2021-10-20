Teens arrested for alleged knife-point robbery of security guard

Last Updated on Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 21:59 by Denis Chabrol

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with Tuesday night’s alleged robbery of a security guard while she was on duty at the Christianburg Nursery School in Wismar, Linden.

The guard told police that one of the robbers held her at knifepoint and stole her cellular phone valued $43,000. The incident reportedly occurred shortly before midnight.

Two of the suspects , ages 13 and 17 years old, have since been arrested.

Police said that the guard and her colleague caught one of them shortly after the incident and that suspect, while in custody, provided information about the other suspect who was later arrested.

A third suspect remains at large.