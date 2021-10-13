Youths arrested for armed robbery at jewellery store

Last Updated on Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 22:47 by Denis Chabrol

Three youths between the ages of 16 and 21 years were Wednesday arrested after allegedly smashing a showcase at Bharrat’s Jewellery, Robb Street, Georgetown and grabbing several items.

Police say one of the suspects was shot by someone else, not by lawmen. Investigators said when he was rescued from a mob, he was found with a gunshot wound and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

“One of the suspects, who sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his right upper thigh, was searched but nothing was found on him or the others,” police said.

The Guyana Police Force said a 48-year old businessman and a 30-year old salesman were confronted by the bandits. The items stolen are a cellular phone valued $38,000., property of the salesman and a small amount of gold chains, finger rings and earrings hat are the property of the businessman.

Investigators were informed that the businessman and the salesman were present when the three suspects entered the said store.

“One of the suspects pulled out a black handgun from his right side pants waist, pointed same at the victim and told him not to say anything. He then took away the victim’s cellular phone, while one of the other suspects who was armed with a hammer lashed a glass case and broke it. The third suspect then pushed his hand into the said glass case and took out the jewelry,” police said.

Police were also told that the suspects then ran out of the store and continued to run south on Orange Walk.

Ranks on patrol duty were informed and they gave chase in the suspects’ direction but they continued to run in different directions in order to escape but they were apprehended between Orange Walk and Alexander Street, police added.