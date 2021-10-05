Electrical fire at Local Government Ministry building

Last Updated on Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 13:42 by Denis Chabrol

A minor fire of electrical origin was Tuesday afternoon brought under control at the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development building on Fort Street, Kingston.

When reporters turned up on the scene, no smoke or fire was seen. Sources said firefighters responded to a call after workers smelled something burning.

Guyana Power and Light (GPL) technicians removed two pieces of heavy duty cable whose insulation was evidently burnt.

At least three fire tenders, an ambulance and police responded to the emergency call.

Staff evacuated the decades-old wooden building.

Following the devastating fire at the Brickdam Police Station, firefighters on Monday responded to calls at the National Insurance Scheme and the Guyana Post Office Corporation headquarters.