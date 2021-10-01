BREAKING: Guyanese arrested, go-fast boats detained, Caribbean-bound marijuana seized

Last Updated on Friday, 1 October 2021, 22:00 by Denis Chabrol

Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) agents have arrested six persons and a large quantity of marijuana that was being loaded on three go-fast boats that were destined for the Leeward Islands, CANU Head James Singh said Friday night.

He said the operation began Thursday night and ended Friday afternoon.

Mr. Singh said the drugs bust occurred at the mouth of the Pomeroon River in the vicinity of Frank’s Beach.

“The boats were were being loaded to go to the Caribbean,” said the CANU Chief.