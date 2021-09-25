Juvenile escapees recaptured minutes after break-out

Last Updated on Saturday, 25 September 2021, 10:03 by Denis Chabrol

Four juveniles, who escaped from the Holding Centre early Saturday morning, were minutes later recaptured, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said that at about 2:45 AM, the suspects, who were housed in cell #3 and #4 at the Holding Centre, “escaped by breaking the padlocks that were used to secure the cell doors and removed some wooden lattice works from the ceiling on the eastern side of the building and subsequently made good their escape.”

Policemen on duty said they heard a loud noise and upon making checks, noticed the four juvenile offenders on Dennis Street, Sophia running in a western direction. One of the ranks chased after the offenders but they made their way to Pike Street Campbellville, police added.

Two broken padlocks and four pieces of steel rods which are suspected to be used in the breakage same were found at the scene and lodged, investigators said. It is unclear how none of the policemen and other staff on duty heard the breaking of the padlocks or the lattice work before the suspects bolted.

The Guyana Police Force said a police patrol was informed and the four offenders were recaptured on Delhi Street, Prashad Nagar and taken to Brickdam Police Station.

In the past, several juveniles had escaped from that Sophia, Greater Georgetown-based facility. In one instance, a fire had also been deliberately set to mattresses.