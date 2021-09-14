Woman drops rape charge against man

Last Updated on Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 16:24 by Denis Chabrol

A now 19-year old woman has dropped a rape charge against a 26-year old man, who had allegedly committed the act when she was 15 years old, police said.

She told the court that she does not want to lead evidence against him.

The Guyana Police Force says the case was discharged against the man on Monday.

The man had been charged with rape of a child under 16 years old after investigating a report that had been made on April 24, 2017.

The man had been granted $75,000 bail on January 25, 2021 by Magistrate Alwyn Wilson.

Police say that on June 18, 2021, the woman indicated to the court that she did not want to proceed with the matter and laid an affidavit of declaration to withdraw the report made against the accused.

Subsequently, advice was sought from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Police say that yesterday, the matter was called in the Lethem Magistrate’s Court where the accused was present while no one appeared for the victim.

The Magistrate discharged the matter.