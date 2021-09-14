Old Students give back to St. Winefride’s Secondary School

Last Updated on Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 17:04 by Denis Chabrol

The St. Winefrides Secondary School Old Students Association and a United States-based Guyanese have chipped in with support to that Newtown, Georgetown-based school

The school received sanitising materials from the old students association, at a time when Guyana and the rest of the world are battling to stave off the potentially deadly coronavirus, COVID-19.

The items donated include sanitiser spray bottles and triple-protection face masks.

“This group is very supportive of the school,” Demerara Waves Online News. The donation came just about one week after schools reopened their doors for in-person classes for the first time since March 2020 when the virus first surfaced in Guyana.

Demerara Waves Online News was told that St. Winefride’s also received a donation of five tablets to “students who are in need.” Though in-person classes have resumed, top officials of the Ministry of Education have said the sector would continue to be affected by the viral disease and could lead to full or partial closure if advised by the Ministry of Health.

Tablets, laptops and computers have been proving very useful in virtual teaching-learning sessions while school doors were closed for than one year.

St. Winefride’s, a former Roman Catholic-run school, is located on Garnett Street, Newtown.