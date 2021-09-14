Maxwell Thom of Wireless Connections, 93.1 Real FM dies from COVID

Last Updated on Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 12:16 by Denis Chabrol

The owner of Wireless Connections and 93 1 FM Real FM, Maxwell Thom, died on Tuesday from COVID-19, a top Health Ministry official confirmed.

While other media houses had reported his passing, at that time he did not succumb but was in a critical condition.

Thom was admitted several days ago to the COVID-19 hospital, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

Back in the 1990s, Thom had risen to fame in the local market with his low-cost mobile phones and phone credit store, Wireless Connections.

With the backing of a now late top law enforcement official he later established 93.1 Real FM.

He is now the third media personality to have died from COVID; the others being Namela Henry and Mondale Smith.