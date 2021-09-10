Miner stabbed to death shortly after returning to coast to register newborn baby

Last Updated on Friday, 10 September 2021, 7:53 by Denis Chabrol

A 36-year old gold miner was Thursday night stabbed to death during an attempted robbery at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, hours after he had returned with his wife from Cuyuni to register their newborn-baby, police said.

“It appears that the deceased was returning home when the suspect(s) attempted to rob him and stabbed him in the process,” police said.

Police said that the man lived at 4th Field Kaneville E.B.D with his wife and his mother and work’s in the interior.

However , he and his wife returned at about 12:30 PM after spending some time in Cuyuni, to have his newborn baby registered.

While at home at 19:00hrs the deceased told his mother that he was going to visit his uncle in 2nd street Kaneville East Bank Demerara, investigators were informed.

The Guyana Police Force added that ” resident states that at 9:30 PM he was awakened by the voice of someone calling for him and “upon checking he saw the now deceased laying motionless to the eastern side of his yard under a shed attached to his house with what appears to be blood about his body.”

He called the police and reported the matter at Grove Police Station.

The body was later escorted to Diamond Public Hospital where it was pronounced dead on arrival and was later escorted to Memorial Gardens Funeral Parlour awaiting post mortem examination.