Six gunmen rob five Buxtonians at Ital Shop, Annandale

Last Updated on Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 8:55 by Denis Chabrol

Five residents of Buxton were late Tuesday night robbed of cash, jewellery, cellular phones by six gunmen and an unarmed woman at Ital Shop, Annandale, East Coast Demerara, police said.

Investigators were told that at about 10:20 PM the the victims were at the said Ital food shop watching television while playing a game of cards.

“The victims were then approached by the suspects, who held them at gunpoint and proceeded to relieve them of the items mentioned, while the female remained on the motorcycle. The suspects then got on their motorcycles and made good their escape in the western direction on four motorcycles.

Police said no one has been arrested.

The victims are a 32-year-old man of Buxton who was robbed of one Samsung cellphone valued $23,000 and one Eagle wallet valued $2000 which contained one ID card, and $16,500 cash; a 28-year-old man of Buxton who was robbed of one black Samsung Galaxy 8 plus cellphone valued $70,000; a 27-year-old male of Buxton said his iPhone 8plus valued $70,000 was stolen; a 27-year-old man of Buxton said one 13 pennyweight gold chain valued $70,000 and the 29-year-old man of Buxton said the bandits grabbed his one Samsung J3 Star cellphone, and one 12 pennyweight gold chain valued $70,000.