GRA enforcement agents injured in shootout with smugglers

Last Updated on Friday, 3 September 2021, 11:22 by Denis Chabrol

Two enforcement agents of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) were Thursday night shot and injured during a shootout with smugglers in the Mahaica Creek.

Commissioner General of the GRA, Godfrey Statia says they the two did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

He says the smugglers are known and the GRA will be going after them.

Mr. Statia says the suspected smugglers escaped with the goods.

He says police were called in but they ran away when gunshots rang out.

The GRA Commissioner General says the enforcement agents took evasive action by “laying flat and the bullets passed through the boat and hit them.”

Mr. Statia believes the smugglers were tipped off.