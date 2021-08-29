Bosai Minerals’ bauxite worker burnt to death

Last Updated on Sunday, 29 August 2021, 15:04 by Denis Chabrol

A Plant Operator at the Bosai Minerals Group was early Sunday morning burnt to death in the compound of that Mackenzie, Linden-based bauxite mining company.

He has been identified as 39-year old Kersa Robertson of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Investigators have so far been informed that the man went into the foreman’s office at his w0rkplace at about 5:50 AM and then left and went to the compound.

Police were also told that at about 6 AM, Robertson was “heard screaming and seen running in the compound, engulfed in flames, subsequently collapsing when the fire was put out by the man’s colleague.”

He was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was admitted a patient, suffering from third and fourth degree burns to 95 percent of his body.

He died about 08:45 AM while receiving treatment.

Police said they later found Robertson’s haversack and what appeared to be a burnt plastic bottle and box of Swinger matches in a small concrete structure in the company’s compound.

The body of the deceased was escorted to the Pensioners Funeral Parlour, awaiting a post mortem examination.