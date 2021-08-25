Venezuelans, Guyanese charged with murder of two Guyanese at mining camp

Last Updated on Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 20:06 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyanese man and three Venezuelans were Wednesday arraigned for the murder of two Guyanese men at a mining camp at Blackwater, Region Seven.

Those charged with the murder of Suresh Bachan and Steven Niles are 22-year old Nicholas ‘Wild Buck’ Caesar of Yarrowkabra Village, Linden Soesdyke Highway, and Venezuelans 25-year old Juan Oscar Calderon ‘Gordo’ Lopez; 24-year old Jose Ramon ‘Bashein’ Tovar, 35-year old Luis Miguel Monrroy, and 47-year old Johnny ‘Sankey Pankey’ Gonzalvez.

They appeared at Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Mr. Delon Bess where the charge was read to them, they were not required to plea and were remanded to prison.

Sixty-two year-old Bachan and Niles were found dead at a mining camp earlier this month at Blackwater Backdam, Cuyuni.

The matter was transferred to the Kamarang Magistrate’s Court for September 20, 2021.

The bodies of Bachan, who was the General Manager, and Security Officer Niles were were found in their hammocks in the watch camp.

An AR 15 that Niles was armed with is reportedly missing. The mining camp is owned is Kevin Singh.