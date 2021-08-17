PNCR-aligned members form Democratic Party chapter for Guyana

Last Updated on Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 16:50 by Denis Chabrol

Several People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) supporters are at the helm of a recently-launched arm of the United States’ Democratic Party

A statement issued by the Democrats Abroad- Guyana Country Committee said that its Chairman Dr. Dawn Stewart outlined the chapter’s agenda for the next two years. She reportedly called on Guyanese-Americans and Americans living in Guyana who are registered Democrats to get involved in the work of the local chapter.

Stewart is a City Councilor on APNU’s ticket. The others are Vice Chairman Lawrence ‘Larry’ London, who is a PNCR Executive member as well as Secretary Mark Archer and Treasurer Fitzroy Corlette.

The formation of the Democrats Abroad-Guyana Country Committee comes at a time when at least three US Democratic Congressmen have either criticised or called on the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) to address concerns about racial discrimination, distribution of resources and a lack of an inclusive approach in running Guyana.

The Irfaan Ali-led administration has been at pains to fend off those concerns and assure the US publicly that there is no discrimination. Last weekend, the Guyana government slammed Chairman of the Democratic Congressional Committee Hakeem Jeffries’ comments at a Guyana opposition-backed rally in New York as “appalling”

The Democrats Abroad website describes itself as the official Democratic Party arm for the 9 million Americans

living outside the United States. The organization says it strives to provide Americans abroad a Democratic voice in its government and elect Democratic candidates by mobilizing the overseas vote.

The Democrats Abroad- Guyana Country Committee said that present at the launch were Democrats Abroad Americas Regional Outreach and Get Out The Vote (GOTV) Coordinator – Ms. Roz Rymers.

The meeting also adapted the by-laws that will govern the operations of the local chapter.

Guest Speaker at the event was Co-founder of Black Voters Matter Fund Ms. La Tosha Brown. In her address Ms. Brown asked the question to the audience “Can we imagine what our world would look like without Racism”, she emphasized five key areas of importance that included the five “V’s”: Vision, Voice, Victory, Values, and Voting, she

spoke on the importance as humans to display care and humanity.

Finally Ms. Brown reportedly suggested the need to have a new agency called the Department of Democracy to address the issue of the rights of all persons in the regardless of color, creed, religion and ethnicity.

“Indeed, her words were compelling and thought provoking,” the Guyana Committee said.

Democrats Abroad says it has 48 country committees throughout Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. These country committees keep Americans abroad informed of their rights and help them participate in the U.S. political process. Its members live in more than 200 countries around the globe and vote in every state and

Congressional district in the U.S. Democrats Abroad says it is recognized as a “state” party by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and is represented on the DNC by eight voting members, as well as at the quadrennial Democratic National Convention.