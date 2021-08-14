Roraima Airways plane makes “emergency landing” aback Haags Bosch after engine failure

Last Updated on Saturday, 14 August 2021, 15:04 by Denis Chabrol

A Roraima Airways plane late Saturday morning suffered an engine failure and made an “emergency landing” at Haags Bosch a short distance from the East Bank Demerara landfill, but no one has perished, officials said.

“The cause of the accident is unknown at this time,” the local carrier said. The passengers included two adults and one child.

The Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Retired Lt. Col. Egbert Field said the Britten-Norman Trilander suffered engine failure.

Sources said the the captain decided to turn off the fuel and prepare the aircraft for an emergency landing. “He did an excellent job,” the source said in reference to Captain Learie Barclay.

The domestic carrier said the incident occurred as the plane was “on approach to landing” at the Eugene Correia International Airport, Ogle.

The plane, whose registration marking is 8R-GRE, was travelling from Imbaimadai , having returned from Trinidad on Friday night, refueled and went to Imbaimadai on Saturday.

All five aboard the aircraft -three passengers and two crew- are alive and are receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, the airline said.

“None of the injuries is considered life threatening, according to initial medical evaluations,” Roraima Airways said.

The airline said all passengers and crew were “extracted and transported” to the Guyana Defence Force’s Camp Ayanganna by a military helicopter and taken to Georgetown Public Hospital.

Roraima Airways thanked the GDF for it rapid response and dispatch of the BELL 412 Helicopter to the accident site. as well as the Guyana Police Force, Georgetown Public Hospital and the Sheriff Medical ambulance service for their “prompt and efficient emergency response.”