Three, including car driver, wanted for cash, raw gold heist

Last Updated on Thursday, 12 August 2021, 22:43 by Denis Chabrol

Three men, including the driver who allegedly transported the bandits with more than GYD$59 million in cash and raw gold that they carted off from a gold dealership, are wanted by police, the Guyana Police Force said.

They include taxi driver Dequan King called Titus or Quanie of 20 ‘D’ Field, Sophia. “Dequan King is also the principal offender and the driver of the motorcar which was used to transport the suspects to and from the robbery scene,” police said.

Police on Wednesday said they found a car that was used in the robbery abandoned in front of his residence. Neighbours reportedly told police that Persons in the area said prior to leaving for the interior, he took home a canter load full of household items which he bought a day after the robbery.

The others are Antonio Maraj called Pluckin or Thuggy of Leopold Street; Agricola, East Bank Demerara and Buxton, East Coast Demerara and former Guyana Defence Force soldier, 24-year old Jamal Hazel of GUYHOC Park, Georgetown. Police said Maraj and Hazel are allegedly principal offenders who were observed in the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage “robbing the victims.”

Police have so far charged three persons–GDF Sergeant Keyon King, 36-year old Delroy Jackson also known as Bug, and 36-year old Peon Lee also known as Lee or Nino Brown- with four counts of robbery under arms.

They have been refused bail and ordered to return to court on August 24.