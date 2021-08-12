No indication cocaine busted on CAL aircraft in United States was loaded in Guyana- CANU

Last Updated on Thursday, 12 August 2021, 23:56 by Denis Chabrol

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) says so far it does not believe that the three kilogrammes of cocaine that US agents found on a Caribbean Airlines plane was loaded on the aircraft in Guyana.

“Preliminary indicators do not suggest that that the narcotics was placed on the aircraft while it was parked at CJIA (Cheddi Jagan International Airport),” CANU said Thursday night.

The anti-drug agency says more information is being gathered from Caribbean Airline Security and authorities in the United States.

The cocaine was found in a panel in the rear cargo hold of the Caribbean Airlines plane at the Miami International Airport on August 10.

“The Cocaine weighing approximately 3kg, was discovered in the cargo hold which is only accessed by maintenance staff of the airline,” CANU added.

According to that law enforcement unit, the plane had arrived in Guyana at approximately 9:45 last Monday night and departed at approximately 5:30 Tuesday morning for Trinidad where it in-transited for approximately 90 minutes before departing to Miami.

CANU says that before the plane left Guyana, security checks were conducted routinely according to protocols