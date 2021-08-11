Two weeks given for healthcare workers, public transportation operators to get vaccinated

Last Updated on Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 22:44 by Denis Chabrol

As pockets of anti-vaccination protests continued in several areas of Guyana, Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony on Wednesday night said healthcare workers and public transportation operators have been given until August 25 to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I have examined the request and wish to announce that healthcare workers, public transport operators and conductors will be given two weeks to comply with the Order,” he said.

The Health Minister said he took the decision after listened to stakeholders who called for more time to comply with the. COVID-19 Emergency Measures issued on July 29, 2021.

Dr. Anthony did not refer to any of the anti-vaccination protests including Wednesday’s blocking of the Mackenzie-Wismar bridge. But he sought to assure concerned Guyanese that the jabs are safe. “I wish to reiterate that the vaccines are safe, effective and if you are fully vaccinated, it will reduce your chances of infection, hospitalization and death. Please protect yourself, your family and your community. Please get vaccinated!,” he said.

The Health Minister said Guyana has secured enough vaccines for the adult population.

He said Guyanese have a choice of first and second dose AstraZeneca or SinoPharm and first dose Sputnik V. Additionally, the Pfizer vaccine for our children will soon be available.

Police earlier Wedneday cautioned the protesters in Linden that if they did not block the bridge, efforts would be made to restore order.

A number of government-run hospitals has refused to allow unvaccinated staff and members of the public from entering those premises.