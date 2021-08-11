Police hint at clearing Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge

Last Updated on Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 21:43 by Denis Chabrol

After the Mackenzie-Wismar bridge across the Demerara River was blocked by anti-vaccination protesters, police on Wednesday hinted strongly that steps would be taken to clear the thoroughfare.

“When such protests degenerate into unlawful actions the Police Force, in keeping with its mandate of maintaining public safety and security, will as a consequence take the requisite lawful actions to ensure that law and order are restored,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Against that background, the civilian law enforcement agency appealed to Lindeners to cease blocking the bridge.

“Desist from the unlawful activity of blocking vehicular and other access to the Bridge,” Police said.

The force highlighted that it respects the constitutional right of citizens to peaceful protest.

Regional Executive Officer Dwight John said that already the movement of produce, people and fuel is being affected by Wednesday’s blockage of the bridge.

Mr. John said that if the situation worsens, supplies to Region 9 (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni) would be cut off.

Meanwhile, sources said soldiers arrived in Linden this evening.

The protesters are opposed to the condition that government workers and members of the public must be fully vaccinated first