Superbet outlet cashier held for faking robbery

Last Updated on Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 10:06 by Denis Chabrol

A Superbet outlet cashier last night faked a robbery of $450,000 from the outlet at Patentia, West Bank Demerara after she had gambled and lost more than $300,000, police said.

Police said the 22-year old female cashier who works at Best Bet Superbet eventually took police to her home where the stolen money was recovered.

“She eventually took the police to her residence where the monies and said articles were found stored in a washroom. She remains in custody pending charges,” police said.

She had earlier reported at the Wales Police Station that one gold chain, one cellular phone valued GYD$47,000 had also been stolen.

Initially, the cashier had reported that at about 7:30 Monday night she was inside of the said superbet balancing up her cash records about 7 PM in the company of the cleaner who was cleaning up the outer part of the shop.

She related that she had told him he can leave since transportation would be picking her up from work and as a result he left the Superbet.

She claimed that at about 7:30 PM, a man entered the Superbet outlet and requested $2,000 Superbet credit.

She claimed that the man pulled out a black handgun and held her at gunpoint through the counter and demanded cash along with the jewelry and cellphone to which the victim complied and handed over the items.

The woman further stated the suspect then ran out of the said Superbet and made good his escape on a black motorcycle.