Fisherman, unemployed woman charged with murder of overseas-based Guyanese

Last Updated on Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 15:22 by Denis Chabrol

A fisherman and an unemployed woman were Tuesday arraigned for the murder of overseas-based Guyanese Hemraj Pardesi at his residence at Reliance Settlement, East Canje, Berbice.

Police said 23-year old Malisha Dutchin of Lot 4 Reliance Settlement East Canje Berbice and 32-year old Mario “Mayo” Bissoondyal of Lot 141 Main Street Cumberland East Canje Berbice were remanded to prison when they appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court.

They are accused of the murder of 60-year old Hemraj “Prem” Pardesi of Lot 9 Reliance Settlement East Canje Berbice which occurred on August 3, 2021.

Dutchin and Bissoondyal were remanded to custody until September 9, 2021 when they would appear at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court for report.

Police are still on the manhunt for another prime suspect, Jason Isaacs, who is Bissoondyal’s friend. Pardesi lived opposite Dutchin.