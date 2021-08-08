Fire damage Psychiatric Hospital

Last Updated on Sunday, 8 August 2021, 11:44 by Denis Chabrol

Fire Saturday night damaged a section of the Psychiatric Hospital at Fort Canje, New Amsterdam, Berbice, police said on Sunday.

Police say nineteen male patients pushed down the backdoor after the fire erupted in the ablution area.

Fourteen of them have been caught and returned to the Hospital, leaving five outstanding.

It is unclear how they got matches to set the fire.

Nurse Supervisor, Waveney Felix told police that she was in her office when she observed smoke emanating from Chalet Four and she summoned fire fighters.

Investigations are in progress.