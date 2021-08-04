Overseas-based Guyanese bludgeoned to death at East Canje residence; four arrested

Last Updated on Wednesday, 4 August 2021, 8:59 by Denis Chabrol

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 60-year old overseas-based Guyanese at his home at Reliance Settlement, East Canje Berbice, police said Wednesday.

He has been identified as Hemraj Pardessi who returned to Guyana in July, 2021 . Police said his bloodied body was found in his ransacked home.

Those arrested are a 22-year-old man, 28-year-old man, 31-year-old man and 36-year-old woman.

“Police who responded to the crime scene discovered the body of Hemraj Pardessi was found lying face down motionless with what appears to be blood coming from his nose, and duct tape around his neck. Several traces of what appears to be blood was seen on the step leading to the upper flat,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators said Pardessi was last seen alive and well by his nephew, in the company of another male, earlier on August 3, 2021. Police were summoned to the scene at about 11:30 Tuesday night

Police said the entire upper flat of the house was ransacked.

Pardessi’s body was pronounced dead by a doctor at 2:15 AM Wednesday and the body is at the Arokium Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.