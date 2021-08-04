Man arrested for allegedly burning two-year old on vagina, back with cigarette lighter

Last Updated on Wednesday, 4 August 2021, 8:37 by Denis Chabrol

A 19 year old man has been arrested for allegedly burning a two-year old girl on her back and vagina because he believed that she was urinating and defecating too often, police said.

The girl’s aunt, Nickeita Murray, told police that the suspect assaulted and burnt her two-year-old niece with a cigarette lighter on August 1 at Rose Hall Town, Corentyne.

Police were told that the incident occurred while he was visiting his girlfriend who is the injured girl’s mother.

“While there the suspect became annoyed at the child since she was urinating and defecating more often than he deemed necessary,” the Guyana Police Force said.

As such he then took a cigarette lighter and burnt her on her back and vagina causing her to received injuries.

After police received the report from the child’s aunt, the injured child was escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital by police for a medical examination and sent away, police said.