Women robbed at beauty salon

Last Updated on Tuesday, 3 August 2021, 8:48 by Denis Chabrol

Three women have been robbed at gunpoint at a beauty salon on Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge but so far no one has been arreste, police said Tuesday.

Investigators said that at about 10:10 PM, two men rode up on a black motorcycle and entered Simone’s Beauty Salon where they robbed a 23-year-old female make up artist, a 30-year-old female hairdresser and a 25-year-old female

They stole one gold ring value, one LG cellular phone valued $50,000, one foot chain and one Iphone 8plus, one Samsung Galaxy 9plus cellular phone, one gold chain valued $340,000 and three gold finger rings.

“One of the perpetrators dismounted the motorcycle, went into the salon and asked for Sharon. The victims told him no Sharon works there and he then pulled out a black handgun from his pants crotch and pointed same to the direction of three victims,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

The second perpetrator, according to police, then entered the salon and demanded that the victims lay on the floor to which they compiled.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.