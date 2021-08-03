‘Big John’/ ‘Double Clip’ and ‘Brainer’ wanted for gunning down of mechanic, injury to another

Last Updated on Tuesday, 3 August 2021, 9:14 by Denis Chabrol

A mechanic was shot dead late Monday afternoon and his friend injured in ‘B’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, prompting a manhunt for two men- ‘Big John’/ ‘Double Clip’ and ‘Brainer’, police said.

Police were informed that at about 5:50 PM, 21-year old Jaleel Leow, a mechanic of Dennis Street, Campbellville, Georgetown was shot dead.

Police say that ‘Big John’ or ‘Double Clip’ and ‘Brainer’ arrived on two motorcycles and approached shopkeeper, Felicia Thom of 703 ‘B’ Field Sophia, East Coast Demerara, who is currently sharing a relationship with one 20-year-old Nigel Williams; a mechanic. She told police that she, Williams, Leow and 23-year old Brandon Smith age, a mechanic of ‘B’ Field Sophia and two other friends were liming on the ‘B’ Field Sophia Access Road in front of her residence when the assailants arrived.

“The suspects both dismounted and the one who was armed with two cutlasses went up to Felicia and said “Is problem you want”. Felicia responded in the negative and herself and party began to walk away into her yard.

The other suspect then pulled out a handgun from his pants waist and walked up to the now deceased who was walking into the yard and discharged two rounds which struct him to his right upper back and he fell to the ground. The gunman discharged two more rounds at him on the ground hitting him to his upper chest,” police said.

Police were also informed that Leow got up and ran to the back of the yard where he collapsed.

The shooter then allegedly fired another shot at Smith who was standing by the road side, which grazed him to his right upper hand but he fled the scene, detectives were told.

After the men escaped, Thom took Brandon and Leow to the Georgetown Hospital. Brandon Smith was treated and sent away and Leow was pronounced dead.