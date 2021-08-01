Prisoner recaptured

Last Updated on Sunday, 1 August 2021, 12:04 by Denis Chabrol

A prisoner, who escaped from the Lusignan Prison early Saturday morning, was recaptured several hours later, police said.

Police say 38-year old Quincy Clarke was arrested on Callendar Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

He was nabbed at about 6:50 Saturday night by policemen and later handed over to officers of the Guyana Prison Service.

During his escape at about 2 O’clock yesterday morning, he had been seen pushing a motorcycle belonging to a prison officer.

However, he dropped the bike, jumped a trench and ran west into some bushes making good his escape.

Clarke was sentenced to two four-week terms concurrently for two counts of threatening language on July 29.