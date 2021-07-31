Threatening language convict escapes from prison

Last Updated on Saturday, 31 July 2021, 13:49 by Denis Chabrol

A prisoner, who was convicted for using threatening language, has escaped from the Lusignan Prison but dropped a prison officer’s motorcycle that he attempted to steal, police said.

Police said 38-year old Quincy Clarke of West La Penitence, Georgetown fled the East Coast Demerara penitentiary between 2 AM and 2:10 AM on Saturday, July 31.

Police were told that two ranks, who were working at the holding bay, noticed an unidentifiable man running and pushing a black and red XR motorcycle.

“The officers shouted at the male to stop but he didn’t and a chase ensued. The male then dropped the motorcycle, jumped a trench and ran west into some bushes making good his escape,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Clarke was sentenced to two four-week terms concurrently for two counts of threatening language on July 29.