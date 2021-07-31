Businessman, others robbed in yard

Last Updated on Saturday, 31 July 2021, 11:15 by Denis Chabrol

A businessman and two other persons were Friday morning robbed of more than GYD$1 million in items while they were in a yard at Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, police said.

Police were told that about 08:45 hours, the 40-year-old businessman as well as a 38-year-old housewife and another male were in their yard when two males on a blue motorcycle, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The men grabbed $300,000 cash, and one white iPhone 12 Pro Max valued at $320,000; one gold iPhone 12 Pro Max valued at $320,000, along with one black Samsung Tablet valued at $80,000

“One of the suspects who was allegedly armed with a handgun, ran into the yard demanding valuables. The victims were told to lay on the ground while their monies and gadgets were then taken,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The suspect then re-joined his accomplice before discharging a round and making good their escape, police added.

The law enforcement agency said the bandits are currently being sought by the police as the investigation develops.