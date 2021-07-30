Unvaccinated persons can visit govt agencies by appointment only

Last Updated on Friday, 30 July 2021, 17:06 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana government said that only vaccinated persons would be allowed to enter a government ministry or agency, and those unvaccinated would have to make appointments.

According to the latest COVID-19 guidelines, access to services being offered by a ministry or government agency is for the most part available to open vaccinated persons but those who have not taken the jab would have to wait a bit longer. “Where a member of the public is unvaccinated, that person may only access the service in person by appointment,” government said in the guidelines that take effect August 1.

And already, the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has informed the public that if they want to visit the office at Lot 1 Rabbit Walk, Eve Leary, Kingston, Georgetown , they “must present their COVID-19 vaccinated card to the security.”

The Chambers added in a statement that “where a member of the public is unvaccinated, that person may only access the service by appointment to be made via telephone numbers 226-0303 and 227-0505.

News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/ Demerara Waves Online News that most of the staff at the DPP’s Chambers have been vaccinated, with some fully inoculated and others awaiting their second dose.