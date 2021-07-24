Three suspects in GYD$2 million robbery arrested

Last Updated on Saturday, 24 July 2021, 23:27 by Denis Chabrol

Three suspects have been arrested and one XR motorcycle has been held in connection with the GYD$2 million that was snatched from a clerk on Friday the Guyana Police Force said.

In all, police were told that six men, three of whom were pillion riders, participated in the Friday afternoon robbery on Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt.

Although the clerk resisted the bandits, one of them broke into the car, pulled out the female clerk, cuffed and kicked her.

One of the thieves reportedly fired three shots in the direction of the clerk’s car.

She had gone to the Caneview Avenue location to pay staff members on behalf of the company for which she works. The woman told police that she routinely carried out that task.