Off-duty policeman, civilian held for alleged marijuana possession

Last Updated on Thursday, 22 July 2021, 11:33 by Denis Chabrol

A West Demerara off-duty policeman and a civilian have been arrested for alleged possession of 231 grams of marijuana at Stanleytown Public Road, West Bank Demerara.

Police say a mobile patrol unit acting on information, in the vicinity of Stanleytown Public Road stopped motorcar PZZ 3217 after lawmen saw someone throw a bulky parcel out of the motorcar.

The occupant and off-duty rank were escorted to the area, where they found a black bulky parcel which contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa.

The 28-year-old man claimed ownership of the parcel but refused to give a statement.

The Guyana Police Force said the policeman stated that he was off-duty and works his car as a private hire taxi on his days off.

The civilian suspect remains in custody at the La Grange police station while the policeman is under close arrest.