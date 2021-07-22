Driver in deadly minibus accident slapped with several charges

Last Updated on Thursday, 22 July 2021, 11:22 by Denis Chabrol

The bus driver, who was involved in this week’s deadly accident at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, has been charged with several offences.

Twenty-three year old Kevin Moore of Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara was slapped with five charges.

He was charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving as a result of the death of Anthony Persaud and Aaliyah Edwards.

He was also charged with being an unlicensed driver, breach of Insurance, driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to render assistance.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges and was granted more than GYD$1 million bail.

Moore was subsequently remanded and will make his next appearance on August 9.