Rockstone Junction robbery accused remanded to prison

Last Updated on Wednesday, 21 July 2021, 0:30 by Denis Chabrol

The three men, who have been accused of robbing a businesswoman at Rockstone Junction in Region 10, have been remanded to prison until next month.

They are 29-year old Joel Morrison called ‘Jako’ of Pike Street, Sophia; 25-year old Dane Bowen called ‘Dane Boy’, of Blue Berry Hill, Wismar, Linden and 25-year old Elijah Hollingsworth of Blue Berry Hill, Wismar, Linden.

They are accused of robbery under arms committed on 57-year old Dianne Ross on July 16, 2021. They allegedly stole more than GYD$400,000 worth of jewellery and phones from Ross at grocery on July 17.

The three accused appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune. They were not required to plead and were remanded until August 26.

Police said when the men were arrested at Konawaruk Junction in Region 8, a search uncovered four yellow metal chains and one pair stud earring along with one dark blue Nokia cellular phone, one black Alcatel cellular phone, one black Samsung S 7 cellular phone, one dark blue Samsung J5 cellular phone, and one dark blue GTT cellular phone were found – all matching the description of the articles stolen.

The motorcycles that they used to arrive at the grocery and flee have been impounded by police.