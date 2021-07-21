Region Nine Executive Officer arrested for alleged attempted murder of shot woman

Last Updated on Wednesday, 21 July 2021, 8:52 by Denis Chabrol

The Regional Executive Officer of Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), Karl Singh is being investigated for allegedly attempting to murder a woman who was shot to her abdomen.

He was early Wednesday morning allegedly involved in the shooting of 25-year old Gladys Emmanuel in a vehicle in Lethem.

The woman underwent emergency surgery for a gunshot wound to her abdomen and she is in a stable condition, according to investigators.

Police said the incident occurred at about 1 AM in his pickup on the main access road at Lethem in the vicinity of Kanuku Lodge. “She was taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital by the suspect where an immediate surgery was performed and her condition is now regarded as stable,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The Regional Executive Officer, 33 years old, is in police custody and his licenced firearm, which was involved in the incident, has been retrieved.

The woman is said to be the daughter of a Toshao.