Police Service Commission asks High Court to throw out President’s suspension, clear way for police promotions

Last Updated on Tuesday, 20 July 2021, 13:17 by Denis Chabrol

The Police Ssrvice Commission (PSC) has asked the High Court to find President Irfaan Ali’s suspension of that body is unconstitutional.

In court papers seen by News-Talk Radio Guyana 103 1 FM/ Demerara Waves Online, the PSC wants the High Court to declare the purported suspension of the PSC dated June 16, 2021 as unconstitutional and of “no force or effect.”.

The High Court is also being asked to declare that the PSC, as presently constituted, “remains competent and responsible to fulfill its constitutional mandate” including the appointment to officers in the police officers of or above the rank of Inspector.

The PSC is also requesting the High Court to order the Secretary to the Commission to prepare letters to the ranks named on the official list of promotions compiled and signed by the Commission on June 28 in accordance with the Commission and the proper role of the Secretary.

Further, the PSC wants the High Court to order Police Commissioner Nigel Hoppie to instruct the Quarter Master to issue the newly-promoted ranks as set out in the promotions list with the respective badges of rank.

The Lawyers for the PSC include Selwyn Pieters and Dexter Todd.

President Ali last month suspended the PSC and government said the promotion of more than 130 officers was illegal.

The PSC has refused to promote several officers whose names had been submitted by the Police Commissioner. According to the PSC, several of those officers could not be promoted because they have pending disciplinary matters.

In an affidavit, PSC Chairman Paul Slowe alleged that President Ali sought to persuade him to promote several officers but he declined those overtures on grounds of professionalism.

Also named as respondents are Attorney General Anil Nandlall, President Ali and the Police Commissioner.