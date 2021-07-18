Trio in Rockstone Junction robbery arrested in Konawaruk

Last Updated on Sunday, 18 July 2021, 6:01 by Denis Chabrol

The three suspects in the robbery of a 57-yeat old businesswoman and her grandson at their grocery at Rockstone Junction were hours later arrested and several of the stolen items were recovered, the Guyana Police Force said.

They are a 29-year-old man of Georgetown and two 25-year-old men of Linden.

Police said the arrest was made at about 1:15 PM Saturday at Konawaruk Junction in Region Eight (Potaro Siparuni).

“The suspects along with the said phones, yellow metal jewelry, motor cycles and suspected cannabis were then escorted to the Mahdia Police Station,” police said.

Investigators said the three who are now in custody were riding two XR 150 motorcycles.

“A search was conducted on the suspects where four yellow metal chains and one pair stud earring along with one dark blue Nokia cellular phone, one black Alcatel cellular phone, one black Samsung S 7 cellular phone, one dark blue Samsung J5 cellular phone, and one dark blue GTT cellular phone were found – all matching the description of the articles stolen,” Police said in a statement.

Lawmen said they also found 1.2 kilogrammes of marijuana in a haversack that one of the men was carrying.

The suspects were placed into custody at the Mahdia Police Station pending investigation.